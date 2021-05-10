Wec Energy Group Inc (WEC): Price Now Near $98.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WEC

At the time of this writing, WEC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WEC has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WEC ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

WEC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WEC’s price is up $1.09 (1.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WEC’s price action over the past 90 days.

