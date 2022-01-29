Wedbush Cuts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $35.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.35% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

LC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

