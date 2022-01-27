Wedbush Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

