WEIBO Corp (WB): Price Now Near $51.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WB

At the time of this writing, WB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row WB has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, WB ranks 298th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WB’s price is down $-0.7 (-1.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WB’s price action over the past 90 days.