Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.00. Weibo shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2,788 shares.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Weibo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

