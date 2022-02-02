Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $500,000 Investment in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $12,100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM).