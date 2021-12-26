Well Done LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 82,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $283,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,438.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

