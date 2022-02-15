WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,909,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 1,232,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories