Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?