Wells Fargo & Company Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $99.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.21.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

