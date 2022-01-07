Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $180.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

NYSE WSM opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $176.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $106.36 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,565,150. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating