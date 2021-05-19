Welltower Inc (WELL): Price Now Near $71.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WELL

At the time of this writing, WELL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, WELL ranks 216th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WELL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WELL’s price is down $-1.35 (-1.85%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on WELL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WELL’s price action over the past 90 days.

For WELL News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WELL may find value in this recent story:

Welltower’s senior housing occupancy rate continues to recover from COVID

In a business update, Welltower’s (WELL) senior housing operating (“SHO”) portfolio spot occupancy rate improves to 74.0% through April 30, 2021, up ~80 basis points from its pandemic low on March 12, 2021.That’s up from 73.8% through April 23, 2021 as reported in Welltower’s Q1 results.Both U.S. and U.K. SHO…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market