Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN): Price Now Near $47.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, WERN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WERN ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

WERN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WERN’s price is up $0.19 (0.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WERN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Werner Enterprises Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WERN: Daily RSI Analysis For WERN, its RSI is now at 100.

WERN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

