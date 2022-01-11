Wesco International Inc (WCC): Price Now Near $125.22; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WCC

Currently, WCC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.96 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WCC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on WCC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Wholesale stocks, WCC ranks 67th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WCC’s price is down $-0.96 (-0.76%) from the day prior. WCC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WCC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WCC: Daily RSI Analysis WCC’s RSI now stands at 0.

WCC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

