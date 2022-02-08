West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

