West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST): Price Now Near $329.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WST

At the time of this writing, WST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.85 (0.87%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WST has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, WST ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WST’s price is up $4.66 (1.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WST has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For WST News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WST may find value in this recent story:

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook West Pharmaceutical (WST)

West Pharmaceutical (WST) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market