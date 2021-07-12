West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST): Price Now Near $375.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WST

Currently, WST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.62 (0.7%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, WST ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WST’s price is up $1.43 (0.38%) from the day prior. WST has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WST’s price action over the past 90 days.