West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST): Price Up $1.27 (0.46)% Over Past Day, Up $3.11 (1.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WST

At the time of this writing, WST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.11 (1.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WST’s price is up $1.27 (0.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on WST; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market