Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000.

FRA stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

