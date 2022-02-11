Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGC opened at $9.69 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

