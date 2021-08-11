Western Digital Corp (WDC): Price Now Near $65.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WDC

At the time of this writing, WDC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.22 (-1.84%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WDC ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

WDC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WDC’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WDC has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Western Digital Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WDC: Daily RSI Analysis For WDC, its RSI is now at 0.

WDC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

