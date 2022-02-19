Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Body

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

