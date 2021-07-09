Western Union CO (WU): Price Now Near $23.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WU

Currently, WU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WU ranks 180th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WU’s price is up $0.18 (0.81%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Western Union CO’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.