Western Union CO (WU): Price Now Near $23.35; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, WU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.2%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, WU ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WU’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Western Union CO’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WU: Daily RSI Analysis For WU, its RSI is now at 93.6709.

