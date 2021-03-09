Western Union CO (WU): Price Now Near $25.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WU

At the time of this writing, WU’s price is up $0.02 (0.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as WU has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WU’s price is up $0.52 (2.05%) from the day prior. WU has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WU’s price action over the past 90 days.

For WU News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WU may find value in this recent story:

Western Union: Look At The Value Going Forward

Western Union (WU) is a company that most people somehow know. It’s hard being the world’s largest money movement network – both physical money and digital money – and not be known. The fact that Western Union once essentially monopolized the entire telegram industry – before the company discontinued the…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market