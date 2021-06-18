Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB): Price Now Near $76.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WAB

At the moment, WAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Shipbuilding Railroad Equipment stocks, WAB ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WAB’s price is down $-1 (-1.28%) from the day prior. WAB has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on WAB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.