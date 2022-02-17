Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Trading 4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) shares traded up 4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.36. 8,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

