Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $94.33. 6,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

