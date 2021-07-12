Westpac Banking Corp (WBK): Price Now Near $19.26; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WBK

At the time of this writing, WBK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.52%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WBK ranks 100th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

WBK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WBK’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.31%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WBK’s price action over the past 90 days.