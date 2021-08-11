Westpac Banking Corp (WBK): Price Up $0.19 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WBK

At the time of this writing, WBK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.16%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WBK has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, WBK ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WBK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WBK’s price is up $0.19 (1.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WBK has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on WBK; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WBK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WBK: Daily RSI Analysis For WBK, its RSI is now at 100.

WBK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

