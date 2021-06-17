WestRock Co (WRK): Price Down $-1.27 (-2.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.62 (-1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WRK
At the time of this writing, WRK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WRK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Shipping Containers stocks, WRK ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
WRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, WRK’s price is down $-1.27 (-2.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WRK has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. WestRock Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in WRK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Here’s Why You Should Hold On to WestRock (WRK) Stock for Now Strong demand, investment in growth projects and synergies from KapStone acquisition will continue to drive growth at WestRock (WRK), making it a stock worth retaining in your portfolio. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For WRK News Traders
Investors and traders in WRK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Here’s Why You Should Hold On to WestRock (WRK) Stock for Now
Strong demand, investment in growth projects and synergies from KapStone acquisition will continue to drive growth at WestRock (WRK), making it a stock worth retaining in your portfolio.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market