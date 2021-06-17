WestRock Co (WRK): Price Down $-1.27 (-2.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.62 (-1.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WRK

At the time of this writing, WRK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WRK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, WRK ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WRK’s price is down $-1.27 (-2.31%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WRK has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. WestRock Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.