WestRock Co (WRK): Price Now Near $52.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, WRK's price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WRK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren't showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, WRK ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WRK’s price is down $-0.95 (-1.78%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. WestRock Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.