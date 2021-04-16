WestRock Co (WRK): Price Now Near $53.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WRK

Currently, WRK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. WRK has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WRK’s price is up $0.35 (0.65%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WRK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WRK’s price action over the past 90 days.

