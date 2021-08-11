WestRock Co (WRK): Price Up $0.8 (1.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (0.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WRK

Currently, WRK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.84%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WRK has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WRK ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Shipping Containers stocks.

WRK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WRK’s price is up $0.8 (1.57%) from the day prior. WRK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on WRK; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WRK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WRK: Daily RSI Analysis WRK’s RSI now stands at 100.

WRK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

