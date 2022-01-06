WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 888.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 166,459 shares in the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

