WEX (WEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $161.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories