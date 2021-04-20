Weyerhaeuser Co (WY): Price Now Near $38.64; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WY

Currently, WY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-1.05%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WY’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.64%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WY has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Weyerhaeuser Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

