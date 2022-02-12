Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).