WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,086.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($28.37).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.65) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,087.58).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,609.70 ($21.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

