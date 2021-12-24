Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $346,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.31 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

