Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM): Price Down $-0.29 (-0.68)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.45 (-1.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WPM

Currently, WPM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WPM has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WPM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WPM’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.68%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WPM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WPM’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

