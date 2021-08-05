Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM): Price Now Near $45.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WPM

At the time of this writing, WPM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, WPM ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WPM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WPM’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WPM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WPM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WPM: Daily RSI Analysis For WPM, its RSI is now at 38.0531.

WPM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market