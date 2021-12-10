Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP): Price Now Near $4.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UP

Currently, UP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-2.75%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UP has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, UP ranks 80th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UP’s price is down $-0.11 (-2.53%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UP has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UP: Daily RSI Analysis For UP, its RSI is now at 22.2222.

UP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

