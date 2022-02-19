Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Body

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $217.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).