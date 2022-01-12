White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM): Price Now Near $1050.05; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WTM

At the time of this writing, WTM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.59 (0.34%) from the hour prior. WTM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WTM ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

WTM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WTM’s price is up $6.06 (0.58%) from the day prior. WTM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows WTM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WTM: Daily RSI Analysis WTM’s RSI now stands at 100.

WTM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

