White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM): Price Now Near $996.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WTM

At the moment, WTM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. WTM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, WTM ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WTM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WTM’s price is up $8.24 (0.83%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WTM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WTM: Daily RSI Analysis WTM’s RSI now stands at 16.6196.

WTM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WTM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WTM may find value in this recent story:

Liam Caffrey to Become CFO of White Mountains

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) announced today that Liam P. Caffrey will become its Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2022. Mr. Caffrey currently serves as a consultant to a subsidiary of the Company. Previously, Mr. Caffrey spent nine years at Aon plc, most recently as CEO of Aon Affinity and global CFO of Aon Risk Solutions. Before Aon, Mr. Caffrey was a partner with McKinsey & Company.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

