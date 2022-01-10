WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 210.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

