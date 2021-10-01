Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL): Price Now Near $58.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WLL

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, WLL ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WLL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WLL’s price is up $0.17 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WLL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WLL: Daily RSI Analysis For WLL, its RSI is now at 20.2381.

WLL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WLL News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WLL may find value in this recent story:

