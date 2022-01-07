Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

