Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

